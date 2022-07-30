ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 42,900 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 766.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

