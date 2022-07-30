ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laredo Petroleum

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,855 shares of company stock worth $1,085,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

LPI stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.13.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

