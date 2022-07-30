Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

