WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $103.81 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

