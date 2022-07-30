Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $7,156,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $269.92 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

