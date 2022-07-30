State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 402 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

TSN opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.04 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

