Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.42.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:APTV opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.