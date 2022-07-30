State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.8 %

EQR stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 48.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

