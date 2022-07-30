Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,156 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.30.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

