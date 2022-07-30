State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,077 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,824,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 639,624 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,524,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 34.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.