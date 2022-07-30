ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $157.24 and last traded at $155.25, with a volume of 2734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.54.

The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. ExlService’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,364,000 after purchasing an additional 216,548 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 619,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.92 and a 200 day moving average of $136.14.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

