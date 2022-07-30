PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $123.38 on Thursday. PTC has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $137.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PTC will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $997,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,230 shares of company stock worth $37,101,145. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PTC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after acquiring an additional 238,059 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in PTC by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,019 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its position in PTC by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,378,000 after buying an additional 170,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after buying an additional 2,530,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

