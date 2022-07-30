Teck Resources’ (TECK) Maintains Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

NYSE:TECK opened at $29.39 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 265.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $732,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 114.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 111.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 49,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 215,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

