Citigroup Trims Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price to $30.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JNPR. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.18.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.