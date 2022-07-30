Mizuho Boosts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $140.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MMM. TheStreet lowered 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.58.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 168,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,414 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in 3M by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

