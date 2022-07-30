C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $66.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 40.38% from the company’s previous close.

CHRW has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average is $102.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after buying an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,433,000 after buying an additional 91,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,612,000 after buying an additional 115,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,940,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,193,000 after buying an additional 40,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.