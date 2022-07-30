Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$56.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Teck Resources stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. Teck Resources has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 265.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 114.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Teck Resources by 111.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 49,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 215,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

