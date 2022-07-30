Wells Fargo & Company Boosts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $94.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

CHRW has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,514.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

