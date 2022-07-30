FY2024 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lowered by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the software giant will earn $11.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.41. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.80.

Microsoft stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 238,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $61,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

