BMO Capital Markets Trims Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Target Price to $1,600.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,564.22 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,330.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,428.64.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.