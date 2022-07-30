Citigroup Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,969.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,564.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,330.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1,428.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

