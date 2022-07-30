Patricia R. Kellerhals Sells 189 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 189 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $13,067.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,238.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

