Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $111.00 at SVB Leerink

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.31% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UHS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.15. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

