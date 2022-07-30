State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.41.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

