State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 128 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $350,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $190.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.86 and a 200 day moving average of $189.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

