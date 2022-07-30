Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Square were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Square from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Square from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Square from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Square from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Square

Square Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,276.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,911 shares of company stock worth $23,015,894 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.03 and a beta of 2.45.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

