State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 27.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $184,087,000 after purchasing an additional 33,168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 5.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 8.8% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

