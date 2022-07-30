State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,541,000 after buying an additional 213,950 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $60,107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after buying an additional 185,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

PH stock opened at $289.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.04 and a 200-day moving average of $278.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

