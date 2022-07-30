The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 604,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $92,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 41,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 55,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

