ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $490,000 Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Organogenesis by 114.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Organogenesis by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $841,526.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,153.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,382 shares in the company, valued at $424,403.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $841,526.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,153.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 846,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,592 over the last ninety days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

