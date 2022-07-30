ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $9,012,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OptimizeRx Price Performance
NASDAQ OPRX opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $407.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.44 and a beta of 0.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
