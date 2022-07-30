ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ITCI stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $66.00.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.
