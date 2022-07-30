ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 46,818.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in IRadimed during the fourth quarter worth about $5,915,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed during the fourth quarter worth about $3,223,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IRadimed by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in IRadimed by 320.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 54,311 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IRadimed by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRMD opened at $42.25 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $530.70 million, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,513.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

