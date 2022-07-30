ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 60,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 343,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 200,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $1,055,000. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

