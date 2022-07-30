Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $2.50 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 6.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.58.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

