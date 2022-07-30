Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALDX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of ALDX opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $293.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.36. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,557.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

