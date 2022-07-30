ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $469,000 Position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRTS. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 1.8 %

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $187.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 62.07% and a return on equity of 31.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at Sensus Healthcare

In related news, Director William H. Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,951.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensus Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.