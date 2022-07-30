ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,725,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.52. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.26 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 8.71%.

In other news, Director Linda Marsh sold 250,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $9,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,992,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

