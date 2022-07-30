ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,390 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SXC. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $617.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

