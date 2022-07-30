MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Shares of MKSI opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average is $129.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

