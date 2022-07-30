ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,979,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,363,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inotiv by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Inotiv by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inotiv by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOTV opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $60.66.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Inotiv from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

