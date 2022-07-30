Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 274.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 106,507 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 140,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,192,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,206,563.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 100,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,192,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,563.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 452,000 shares of company stock worth $458,980. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

MTEM opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $47.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

