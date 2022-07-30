ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 91,246 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,413.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,413.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.75 million. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNDT shares. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Conduent to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Conduent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.