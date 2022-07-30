Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 789,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 97,738 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of FLL opened at $6.21 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $213.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Lee purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,315.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Full House Resorts news, CEO Daniel R. Lee acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier acquired 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,933.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 72,583 shares of company stock worth $424,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Further Reading

