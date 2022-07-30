ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on METC. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 195,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $2,986,331.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,081,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,985,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at $116,284,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 195,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $2,986,331.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,081,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,985,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,826. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of METC stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $519.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 36.61%. On average, analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Ramaco Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

