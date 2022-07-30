ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.52. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.53 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAHC. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

