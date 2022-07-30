Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,079 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $497.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

