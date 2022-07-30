72,400 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 72,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

