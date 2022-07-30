ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,346 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair lowered Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CL King cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WWW opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.