ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 3,120.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SENEA stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

